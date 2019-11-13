13 Nov 2019

DSWD-6 sends goods to Mindanao quake victims

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

By Carlson B. Alelis

ILOILO CITY, Nov. 13 (PIA) – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) – Field Office VI sent relief goods to provinces that were affected by the recent earthquakes in Mindanao.

A press release from the agency said that a total of 10,000 family food packs and 1,000 malongs (traditional Filipino "tube skirt") were sent to DSWD’s field office in Region 12.

DSWD-6 regional director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre immediately instructed that the family packs be shipped to Region 12, which started on November 1, the release added.

Kidapawan City in Cotabato received the first delivery of food packs. The delivery was in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard.

Aside from this, 30 boxes of meatloaf, 30 boxes of corned beef and 50 bundles of used clothing were delivered to DSWD Field Office 11. (LTP/DSWD-FO VI/CBA-PIA6)

