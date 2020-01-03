03 Jan 2020

DSWD 6 provides assistance to typhoon ‘Ursula’ victims

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 3 (PIA6) - - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 6 has been providing assistance to families affected by devastation and heavy floods in Panay Island by typhoon ‘Ursula’ on Christmas Day.

As of 5 P.M. of December 31, 2019, data from DSWD 6 indicated that some 218, 366 families or 922,458 persons were affected by typhoon ‘Ursula’ from the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo.

Capiz province recorded with the most number of affected families with 71,844 or 308,188 persons, next is Iloilo with 67,884 families or 269,440 persons, followed by Aklan with 64,560 families or 284,020 persons and province of Antique with 14,118 families or 60,810 persons.

DSWD 6 data also showed that 1,192 families or 5,160 persons were served inside 118 evacuation centers that were opened and about 1,792 families or 7,478 persons chose to stay outside the evacuation but were also given assistance.

Around 39,969 houses in the said provinces were also affected by the typhoon where some 3, 947 houses were totally damaged and 36,022 were partially damaged.

The same data from DSWD 6 revealed that a total of P12.7 million worth of assistance were given to typhoon victims. Of the total number, 10.5 million were provided by DSWD 6 and the remaining P2.13 million were provided by the local government units and other agencies.

DSWD 6 distributed family food packs and non-food items. A food pack contains six kilos rice, four cans sardines, four cans of meat loaf or corned beef and six sachets of coffee.

Meanwhile, DSWD 6 continues to call for volunteers who are willing to assist them in repacking relief goods for typhoon victims. Interested may contact DSWD 6 through telephone numbers 337-6221 or 508-6775. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)

