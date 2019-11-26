DSWD-13 provides augmentation support to Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN

BUTUAN CITY, Nov. 25 -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office Caraga has extended augmentation support to DSWD Field offices XI and XII to provide assistance to the Disaster Response Operation for the 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake that hit Southern Mindanao.

It can be recalled that at 9:04 a.m. of October 29, 2019, a 6.6 Magnitude earthquake struck the region, with the epicenter in the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato with a tectonic origin and depth of focus of 7km (DSWD DROMIC Report #12). This was also felt in the neighboring municipalities all over the island region.

According to DSWD Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC), as of November 4, 2019, a total of 37,706 families or 188,533 individuals were affected by the earthquake incident from 238 Barangays in Region XI and XII.

A total of 4,800 families or 24,000 persons who are displaced and are taking temporary shelter in 34 evacuation centers in Region XI and XII. And there are 1,493 families or 7,465 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends.

In response of the Disaster Relief Operations, DSWD Caraga sent a total of 3,000 family food packs amounting to P1,223,460, as well as non-food items amounting to P1,902,160.75 to FO XI. This consists of Hygiene kits, Mosquito nets, Blankets, Malong, Plastic mats, and rolls of Laminated sacks.

For Region XII, a total of 2,000 family food packs amounting to P745,240.00 were delivered. Along with it was non-food items such as family kits and kitchen kits worth P1,842,685.50.

One family food pack (FFP) costs P372.62, which contains 6-kilo rice, four canned sardines, four cans of either beefloaf/ corned beef, and eight sachets of powdered cereal milk or coffee which is expected to feed a family of five for 2-3 days.

DSWD has advised Internally Displaced Families who needs assistance to take temporary shelter in designated evacuation centers, to be safe and have easy access to food and non-food items.

There are occurrences where remote barangays are not yet reached by the department’s relief operation due to landslides or inaccessible roads.

Although there may be delays on the arrival of the assistance, DSWD assures everyone that the agency is doing its best to serve those Mindanaoans that are affected. (DSWD-13/PIA-Caraga)