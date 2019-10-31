DRRM caravan held in Apayao

By Redjie Melvic M. Cawis

PUDTOL, Apayao, Oct. 31(PIA) -- The Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council (CRDRRMC) thru the Office of Civil Defense – Cordillera and the Apayao Provincial DRRMC conducted the Cordillera DRRM Caravan in this town recently.

CRDRRMC chairman and OCD-CAR Regional Director Alberto Mogol said that caravan underscores the importance of reaching out to the local counter parts to ensure that there is a good working relationship between and among the DRRMCs in the national, regional and local levels.

As part of the interfacing, the CRDRRMC and the Apayao PDRRMC reviewed the municipal DRRM plans the seven towns of Apayao in accordance with the provisions of OCD Memorandum No. 552 s. 2017 defining a Provisional Review Tool and Checklist for Local DRRM Plans and in relation to the Department of Budget and Management Local Budget Memorandum No. 75 dated June 2017.

The two councils also had a joint meeting. Apayao PDRRMO Head Joeffrey Borromeo also gave orientation on the Interoperability of Incident Management Team, Response Cluster and Emergency Operation Center while PDRRMO Research and Planning Division Head Jeffrey Estepa discussed the reconstitution of the Apayao PDRRMO Council, institutionalization of thematic pillars of DRRM, and the localization of the response plans.

Apayao PDRRMC Chairperson, Governor Eleanor Bulut - Begtang thanked the OCD-CAR and the CRDRRMC for bringing the DRRM caravan in the province that would improve the DRRM plans and programs of the province and LGUs. This also boosts one of her 10-point agenda - enhancing disaster resilience.

Begtang called on the local chief executives of each town and even the barangays as well as their local DRRM officers to always and actively participate in various disaster risk reduction and management initiatives of the province and region such as the Cordillera DRRM Caravan which she said is very significant in ensuring safe and secure locality especially during disasters and calamities

She reminded the LGUs to ensure that their respective disaster risk reduction and management plans are updated including sufficient budget allocation and should be properly implemented before, during and after disaster. (JDP/ RMC- PIA CAR)