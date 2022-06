I. Situation Overview

On 16 May 2022, several barangays in Pikit, North Cotabato experienced flooding due to the continuous water flow from the Pulangi IV Hydroelectric Plant in Maramag, Bukidnon caused by heavy rains.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,590 families or 7,950 persons are affected in three (3) barangays in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).