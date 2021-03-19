DREAM team, private sector launch ICT courses for COVID-19 response

19 MARCH 2021, MANILA— The Data Resilience for Ease Access and Management (DREAM) Team, in partnership with New Zealand Aid and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation’s (PDRF) Project K3, recently launched information and communications technology (ICT) training courses on PDRF’s e-learning platform—iADAPT—providing frontliners with ICT knowledge and skills that will improve their services in managing the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), through Resolution #85, has put together the DREAM Team that is mandated to deploy, build capacity, and monitor the use of COVID-19 ICT ecosystem. The DREAM Team, led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic, is composed of key officials, trainers, and ICT experts from several government agencies including DICT, Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Science and Technology, Philippine National Police - Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management, and Armed Forces of the Philippines - Information Systems Management Division.

DREAM National Governance Team member for DICT and Cluster Lead for NCR Engr. Amelia Dean said that “these systems seek to ensure that all related data no matter how collected and stored are securely kept thereby creating a single version of truth for the LGU and its stakeholders.”

Courses include COVID-19 Documents Repository System Training (CDRS), Vaccination Information Management System (VIMS), COVIDKaya Information System LGU Training, Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance Using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological Modeler for Early Detection of Diseases (FASSSTER), Tanod Kontra COVID (TKC), and StaySafe.

Enrolled users will be issued a certificate upon completion of the course which can be used to request Continuing Professional Development (CPD) units from the DOH Academy E-Learning. CPD units are required for the renewal of the Professional Identification Card of registered and licensed professionals.

“Learning modules on the use of each of these systems were developed and will be uploaded to the iADAPT platform for all target users’ easy access, asynchronous, and self-paced learning. We are happy to be partnering with PDRF’s Project K3 in this innovative and urgent initiative,” said Dean.

PDRF President Rene Meily said that the ICT courses will improve the work of frontliners in managing the pandemic. "We at PDRF and Project K3 are excited to collaborate with the DREAM Team in launching their ICT courses on our e-learning platform—iADAPT. The COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the digital transformation in the Philippines and has made us realize its value to our everyday lives—from online shopping to learning new skills. Through this partnership, we will be delivering essential information to our health workers that will help them better understand these technological solutions to combat the pandemic,” he said.

Project K3 or Kalinga para sa Kalusugan ng Komunidad is an initiative of PDRF and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Aid Programs that aims to strengthen the health system capacities of LGUs, hospitals, and communities around the country to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and future disruptions through innovative training and community education.

Project K3 is also working with DOH and Ingat Angat Campaign in promoting accurate COVID-19 information and vaccines. Project K3 has been recently recognized by the National Task Force against COVID-19 as a vital private sector initiative in combatting the pandemic.

To access the courses and learn more about Project K3, visit www.iadapt.pdrf.org.

