03 Feb 2020

DPWH SurSur completes Consuelo seawall

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Jan 2020

BUTUAN CITY, Jan. 31 -- To provide protection to the people and properties along the seashores of Consuelo, Surigao del Sur, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Surigao del Sur 1st District Engineering Office (1st DEO) has constructed a Consuelo seawall located in Brgy. Consuelo, Surigao del Sur.

The seawall which has a total length of 302.4 lineal meters will now prevent flooding, storm surge, and strong water current from causing destruction in the said barangay with more than 1,000 residents.

“With the community always facing the threat of flooding and possible tsunami, the seawall is a welcoming relief of protection for the residents,” said DPWH Caraga Regional Director Pol. M. Delos Santos.

The construction of the seawall costs over P70 million which began in March 2018 and was completed on December 2019. (DMR/DPWH Caraga/PIA-Caraga)

