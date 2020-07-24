DPWH provides building materials to 36 displaced families

By DPWH Lanao del Norte 2nd District Engineering Office

Published on July 24, 2020

ILIGAN CITY, July 22 (PIA) – Some 36 families from the remote barangay of Kalilangan have fled their homes in Sitio Upper Kalilangan due to recent clashes between troops from the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion and suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas.

The evacuees have currently relocated near the central area of their barangay, living only in make-shift tents to protect them from the elements.

After learning of this incident, District Engineer Alykhan Ali of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Lanao del Norte 2nd District Engineering Office immediately coordinated with the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion on how to help the displaced families.

As of press time, DPWH has already turned-over 42 plywood sheets and 64 galvanized steel roof panels to the “Kalasag” Battalion as assistance to affected Kalilangan residents.

“We should do what we can to those in dire straits. Especially now with the global pandemic, everyone is expected to go the extra mile to help our fellow Filipinos”, said District Engineer Ali.

Others who have provided construction materials to the displaced families include Congressman Frederick Siao and City Mayor Celso Regencia.

“We are happy that several government agencies and local officials have heeded our call for assistance to these internally displaced families affected by tactical activities of the communist terrorist group”, said 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Domingo Dulay, Jr (VNL/DPWH/PIA ICIC)