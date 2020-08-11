DPWH implements flood control projects in NV's southern part

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo

Published on August 10, 2020

ARITAO, Nueva Vizcaya, August 10 (PIA) - - The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) here is currently implementing flood control projects in the province's southern part as part of its mitigating measures against flooding with the onset of the rainy season.

Glen Miguel, DPWH 2nd District Engineer, said the two projects, the Construction of Sta. Fe River Flood Control Structures along Villaflores Section in Sta. Fe town is now at more than 88.95 percent accomplished while the other project at barangay Calitlitan in Aritao is already more than 85.36 percent done.

He said these projects were funded under the 2020 General Appropriations Fund with the total allotment of P38.544 million.

The two on-going flood control projects have a total length of 750.00 linear meters. Both started last February 16, 2020 and the revised target completion dates will be on September 7, 2020 for Calitlitan Section and August 4, 2020 for Villaflores Section.

“The completion of these flood control structures will prevent water influx to our paved roads along Daang Maharlika Highway and most especially to residential areas," Miguel said.

He said these structures will mitigate the impact of flooding and scouring of vast agricultural land since the water level in these areas tend to rise up from five to eight feet during rainy season which poses great threat to low lying barangays.

Miguel added that the agency continues to address the need to protect lives and properties against flooding during typhoons and rainy season through the implementation of Flood Management Program (FMP) in Nueva Vizcaya. (ALM/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)