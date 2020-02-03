DPWH helps mitigate flooding in Malabon, completes 2 pumping stations

By Susan G. De Leon

QUEZON CITY, Feb. 3 (PIA)--The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recently completed two (2) pumping stations to help mitigate flooding in the Barangays Baritan, Concepcion, Muzon, Bayan-bayanan, and parts of Dampalit and Hulong-duhat in Malabon City.

DPWH NCR Ador G. Canlas said the projects particularly aim to improve management of flood waters within the vicinity of Malabon City which is often flooded during the rainy season.

Residents are thankful for the project since most of them suffer from heavy flooding even if its not rainy season yet.

Federico Gonzales, a student residing in Dampalit said when it rains, he find it hard to go to school because of knee to waist deep flood.

“Kapag po medyo matagal ang ulan, hanggang tuhod, minsan hanggang baywang ang baha dito sa amin,” Gonzales said.

In those instances, he said he would rather stay home to help her mother bail out water from their house.

“Kapag po baha, di na ko pumapasok sa school, tinutulungan ko na lang po ang nanay ko na maglimas ng tubig baha na pumasok sa bahay namin,” Gonzales added.

Now that the two pumping stations have been completed by the DPWH, residents in the area expect flood to subside immediately.

Flora Tocol, a fish vendor at the Malabon Market said they can now look forward to more normal life even if it rains, unlike before that they dreaded the rainfall.

“Dati pag umuulan, para na rin kaming naiiyak dahil sa hirap na dinaranas namin dahil sa pagbaha dito sa lugar namin. Mabilis kaming bahain, saglit na pag-ulan lang, baha na agad, pero ang tagal namang humupa nito,” Tocol said.

Ngayong tapos na ang pumping stations, inaasahan namin na mabilis na ding huhupa ang baha at makakapamuhay na kami ng normal kahit pa tag-ulan” she added.

Aside from the pumping stations, DPWH Malabon-Navotas District Engineering Office (DEO) is undertaking more flood control projects that aim to provide new and modernized flood control facilities. Currently, construction works are on-going for the completion of riverwalls along Malabong-Tullahan River, Pinagkabalian River, and Malabon-Navotas River.

The P27-milllion pumping station projects in Malabon, started in September 2018, was funded under the 2018 General Appropriations Act (GAA). (DPWH/PIA-NCR)