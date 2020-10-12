DPWH fast tracks 3 flood control projects in Vizcaya

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Oct. 10 (PIA) - Three flood control projects here are about to be completed in time for the occurence of the La Niña phenomenon by November this year.

Engr. Glen MIguel, chief of the DPWH 2nd district said the three projects are the Sto. Domingo section Flood Control structure in Bambang town, Sta. Cruz River Flood Control Project in Kayapa town and the Sta. Lucia Flood Control Project in Bagabag town.

He said the flood control projects in Bambang with the funding of P45,162,204.91 will serve as protection for crops fields against flooding of the Magat River.

“The Flood Management Program of our Department is aimed to protect lives and properties against major floods and structures and these projects are critical as the country prepares for the occurence of La Niña as warned by PAGASA,” Miguel said.

He further said that the Sta. Cruz Flood Control Project is now completed with the funding of P30,828,830.85. The project, he added, has a total length of 644 linear meters.

This project started on February 19, 2020 and the revised target completion date was September 7, 2020.

Miguel said the completion of the newly-constructed flood control project will ease the worries of residents living along flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, Engr. Oscar Gumiran, chief of the DPWH main district said the Sta. Lucia Section Flood Control Project with a funding of P47.426 million project connects to the existing Flood Control structure to further strengthen the defense of the residential houses and preventing the damages brought by floodings in the Magat River.

(MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)