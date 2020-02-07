DPWH completes two flood control projects in Nueva Ecija

By Carlo Lorenzo J. Datu

Published on February 6, 2020

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Feb.6 (PIA) -- Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed two flood control projects in Nueva Ecija.

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the Nueva Ecija Second District Engineering Office completed the slope protection projects along Pampanga River in barangay San Roque in the municipality of Jaen and barangay Sumacab Norte in the city of Cabanatuan as part of disaster mitigation measures.

“The PhP48.66 million flood control structure in barangay San Roque in Jaen will not only prevent flooding along San Leonardo-Jaen-San Isidro Road and Jaen Bridge but will also thwart inundation in the farmlands and houses of Novo Ecijanos,” Villar disclosed.

Moreover, the PhP42.8 million slope protection project in Sumacab Norte was constructed to protect the barangay and motorists passing along Sumacab-San Jose-Bonifacio Road in Cabanatuan City.

Aside from revetment in Jaen and Cabanatuan City, DPWH Nueva Ecija Second District Engineering Office likewise completed the rehabilitation of the left portion of the Pampanga River Flood Control in barangay San Carlos in the municipality of Cabiao which is adjacent to Jose Abad Santos Avenue. (CLJD-PIA 3)