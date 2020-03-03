DPWH completes P96.5M river control project in Batangas City

By Carlo P. Gonzaga

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Mar 3 (PIA) -A newly-completed 360-meter retaining wall now protects residents along Calumpang River in Barangay Gulod Labac and Barangay Pallocan West, Batangas City.

In his report to Public Works Secretary Mark A. Villar, DPWH Batangas 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) District Engineer Sonia D. Paglicauan said the P96.5 million river wall project was completed almost five (5) months ahead of its target accomplishment and now serves hundreds of families living close to the river.

“We completed the construction of this flood-control project last December 2019, months ahead of its target completion on May 2020. This structure will be able to contain the overflow of Calumpang River, preventing flooding in the community,” said District Engineer Paglicauan

The construction of Calumpang River revetment which started construction last July 31, 2019 is part of the Flood Management Program of the DPWH, funded by 2019 General Appropriations Act (GAA). (DPWH/PIA-4A)