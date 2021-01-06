DPWH completes new flood control structure in Angeles City

By Carlo Lorenzo J. Datu

ANGELES CITY, Jan.5 (PIA) -- Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a new slope protection structure along Abacan River to protect lives and properties against flooding.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the 465-meter slope protection will prevent scouring along the riverbank that damages crops and properties on the low-lying plains of barangays Pandan and Capaya in Angeles City.

“This aims to provide stability and protection against landslide and flooding like the most recent typhoons that caused overflowing of the water tributaries in Pampanga,” Villar added.

The PhP49 million project was funded under the 2020 General Appropriations Act.

It covered the construction of a slope protection with steel sheet pile foundation to prevent river obstruction from landslide, rockslides, and flooding.

“By constructing flood control structures like this all over the country, we hope to protect lives and mitigate damage to properties, so we can focus on economic development,” Villar emphasized. (CLJD-PIA 3)