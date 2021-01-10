DPWH completes flood control structures in Dinalupihan

By Carlo Lorenzo J. Datu

BALANGA CITY, Jan.8 (PIA) -- Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of three flood control structures in Dinalupihan town.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the newly-built flood walls will serve as protection for residents living in barangays Dalao, Maligaya, and Pita which are located near the river.

“With budget allocation from the 2020 General Appropriations Act, the DPWH Bataan First District Engineering Office (DEO) reported the completion of a 289.6-meter flood control structure along Maligaya River as well as a 305-meter wall along Pita River, with both projects amounting to PhP22.19-million,” the official furthered.

A total of PhP43 million has been allotted for the completion of the project with drainage system in Dalao River with net length of 108-meters on the left side and 267-meters on the right. (CLJD-PIA 3)