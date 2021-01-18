DPWH completes flood control project in Pangasinan

BUGALLON, Pangasinan, Jan 16 (PIA) - The Department of Public Works and Highways in Pangasinan’s Second District Engineering Office completed the construction of another flood control project here.

District Engineer Edita Manuel announced the completion of the Agno River Basin Flood Control Project - Construction of River Bank Protection along Barangay Salasa in Bugallon town.

Manuel said the newly-built 188.50 linear meter flood-mitigation structure aims to dramatically diminish or lessen the entry of flood waters in Barangay Salasa and neighboring barangays.

“This flood mitigation project will not only serve in controlling the inundation of the surrounding barangays but it is also planned to have a concrete pavement that may be used by light vehicles envisioning it to be a future recreational area and possibly a tourist destination area,” Manuel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several other projects are on -going for the 2nd Engineering District which includes the concreting of roads in the towns of San Jacinto and Mangaldan and the construction of multi-purpose buildings in the towns of Mangatarem, Basista, Manaoag and San Fabian. (JCR/VHS, PIA Pangasinan)

PHOTO. The newly-built 188.50 linear meter Agno River Basin Flood Control Project along Barangay Salasa in Bugallon, Pangasinan completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways. (DPWH/PIA)