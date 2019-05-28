DPWH completes bridge, flood control projects in Solana

By , Maricel B. Asejo, Abigail L. Formoso

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, May 28 (PIA)--The Department of Public Works and Highways-Cagayan Third District Engineering Office recently completed the bridge replacement and flood control projects in Solana town.

The DPWH-CTDEO finished the replacement of the Gadu Bridge located along Gadu-Carilucud-Nabbotuan-Palao-Macutay Road, with a length of 291.92 square meters, amounting to P41 million pesos.

According to district engineer Danilo U. Tabilas, the newly-improved bridge will hasten the delivery of basic goods and services in the area and will also provide faster and safer travelling experience to the motorists.

Meanwhile, DPWH-CTDEO also completed the P130 million flood control project located at barangay Natappian in the same town which aims to block water influx to the road and residential areas during heavy rains.

“The Natappian Flood Control Project will prevent flooding and will protect the lives and properties of the residents during typhoons,” Tabilas said.

Both projects were funded under the DPWH’s Regular Infrastructure Fund of 2018. (ALM/PIA-2/DPWH RO2)