03 Oct 2019

DPWH completes 2 flood mitigation projects in Pangasinan

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

By April M. Bravo

TAYUG, Pangasinan, Oct. 2 (PIA) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two flood mitigation projects near the Agno River recently to protect residents from flooding as they live in low-lying villages here.

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the construction of dikes in Barangays Agno and Barangobong – Magallanes have been completed by DPWH Pangasinan Third District Engineering Office (DEO) ahead of its set completion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The projects worth Php27.9 million include the 526-meter protection wall along Agno River constructed in Barangay Agno, Tayug, with a total cost of PHP18.6 million.

Meanwhile, the 312-meter dike with protection works was built in Barangay Barangobong – Magallanes, amounting to PHP9.3 million.

Both projects were funded under the 2019 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

“DPWH is committed to build more flood control structures nationwide as a mitigation measure aimed to protect citizens and properties especially with the intensifying impacts of climate change,” said Secretary Villar in the statement.

The projects involve the construction of flood control structure with slope protection, gabions, and mattresses to prevent erosion of soil and prevent flooding in the area. (AMB/PIA Pangasinan)

