DPWH builds high-rise, typhoon-resilient schools in Southern Leyte

By Ma. Rebecca G. Cadavos

MAASIN CITY, June 11 (PIA) -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Southern Leyte District Engineering Office has constructed new school buildings throughout Southern Leyte.

“These new high-rise and typhoon-resilient school buildings welcomed the students of Libhu National High School in Maasin City and one each in Villa Jacinta National Vocational High School in the municipality of Macrohon, Limasawa National High School in Limasawa town, and San Antonio Elementary School in Tomas Oppus town” said DPWH construction chief engineer Letecia Olarte.

Olarte said the new school buildings were intended for the opening of academic year 2019-2010 built by DPWH and funded under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Basic Education Facility Fund (BEFF).

“Each building are resilient to strong typhoons, earthquake and other natural calamities to ensure the safety of the students as well as the community,” Olarte said, adding that construction started in the fourth quarter of 2018 with a total allocation of P25 million.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has another ongoing construction for a multi-million high-rise school building in the municipality of Liloan, the Liloan National Technical Vocational High School, with a total allocation of P46 million under the same funding of DepEd.

The building is a three-storey with 15 classrooms, comfort rooms, emergency exits and fire protection facilities.

Based on the recent project inspection conducted by DPWH Southern Leyte engineers, ongoing works at the site include pouring of concrete for the tie beam as well as fabricating and placing of steel bars for the beams.

"The school building granted to Liloan National Technical Vocational High School aims to cater the increasing number of enrollees, particularly in the Senior High School program," the DPWH reported.

The said new school building in Liloan will be the venue for technical laboratory and workshops that would equip students with technical and vocational skills necessary for future employment. (LDL/RGC/PIA-8, Southern Leyte)