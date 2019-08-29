DPWH-Biliran to fast-track restoration work on flood-damaged detour bridge in Naval

By Ma. Lailani P. Tupaz

NAVAL, Biliran, Aug. 29 (PIA) -- The Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO), through its District Engineer David P. Adongany, has committed to fast-track the reconstruction of the Caraycaray Detour Bridge in Naval that collapsed on August 26 due to the floodwaters as a result of heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Jenny.

During the emergency meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), Adongay informed that their office will request funding from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) of their regional office for the restoration of the damaged detour bridge (spillway).

Engineer Alfredo Bollido, BDEO assistant district engineer said that once the fund is released and all the needed materials and equipment are in place, the restoration works will take only a month.

In his interview during Sibya sa Probinsiya over Radyo Natin-Naval, Engr. Bollido reiterated the same time frame adding that they will try to make the bridge passable before the Naval town fiesta on October 5.

The damaged detour bridge brings another inconvenience particularly to Navaleños and the affected Biliranons.

It was constructed as an alternate route for heavy vehicles after the approaches and spans of Caraycaray Bridge collapsed during the onslaught of typhoon Urduja on December 16, 2017.

Motorists, particularly those with vehicles of more than four wheels as well as heavy trucks, are prohibited from using the Caraycaray Bridge due to its structural integrity which can only allow light vehicles up to four wheels.

In a travel advisory, Adongay has advised to use the Biliran-Cabucgayan-Caibiran Cross Country Road and vice versa in going to Tacloban and other parts of Eastern Visayas.

The Biliran-Caibiran Cross Country route to Naval takes a longer distance, which is 57 kilometers compared to the 19 kilometer-distance Biliran-Naval route.

The distance and terrain using the Cross Country route give much inconvenience to businesmen using heavy vehicles affecting also the economic activities of the province of Biliran particularly in Naval being the capital town and center of commerce. (LDL/MLT/PIA-8, Biliran)