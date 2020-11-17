DPWH assures immediate rehab of damaged infra projects

By Oliver T. Baccay

Published on November 16, 2020

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Nov. 16 (PIA) - - The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has assured to conduct immediate repairs on the damaged infrastructures brought by the series of typhoons that hit the Cagayan Valley region.

Secretary Mark Villar said there is an estimated P1.6 billion worth of damage to different infrastructure projects in the whole region 2 while almost P8 billion pesos worth of damages was assessed nationwide after “Ulysses” devastated large part of the country.

“We do immediate repairs but we have a quick response fund for calamities which we will be utilizing to do long term rehabilitations of the damaged infrastructures in the region,” Villar said during his visit in the province to join the cabinet meeting called by President Rodrigo Roa-Duterte.

He also said the 25 roads that were impassable during the severe flooding were already reduced into 13; however, he also said the national road from Manila to Tuguegarao are accessible.

Villar also said flood control projects were severely damaged among the infrastructure facilities of the government with almost P1 billion estimated cost of damage.

He also expressed lamentation and sympathy to the families of two employees DPWH Cordillera who died due to landslide and there are also two engineers that are still missing.

“We will give some assistance to the bereaved families and we will do our best to locate the two missing,” Villar said.

Villar also said all equipment and manpower of the DPWH were still deployed for the conduct of massive clearing operations in the different parts of typhoon, landslide and flood damaged areas. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)