DOST XI distributes relief goods to quake victims in DavSur

By DOST-XI

Published on March 5, 2020

MATANAO, Davao del Sur – The Department of Science and Technology Region XI (DOST XI) provided relief aid to the earthquake victims in two barangays in Davao del Sur on February 14, 2020.

A total of 516 relief packs containing 3 kilos of rice, vegetables and fish were distributed to 384 families from Barangay Asinan and Barangay Bangkal in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

Apart from the relief operation, a psychosocial activity was conducted wherein about 100 children from the said barangays participated.

The conduct of the relief operation was spearheaded by DOST XI Assistant Regional Director Eduardo Tesorero, on behalf of DOST XI Regional Director Dr. Anthony C. Sales, CESO III, with a team composed of 30 personnel from the different divisions of DOST Regional Office XI and Provincial Science and Technology Center (PSTC) Davao del Sur in coordination with the municipal and barangay officials of Matanao. Funds used for the procurement of the relief items were from the employees of DOST System through the Office of Secretary Fortunato T. dela Peña.

It is the second relief operation conducted by DOST XI. The first was held on December 27, 2019 in Lower Limonzo, Padada, Davao del Sur along with the Association of Regional Executives of National Agencies (ARENA XI), Philippine Association of Social Workers Incorporated (PASWI) and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

On December 15, 2019, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the province of Davao del Sur. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the epicenter of the earthquake is located 9 kilometers northwest of the Municipality of Matanao, at a depth of 3 kilometers. It recorded Intensity VII or destructive shaking in Matanao and Magsaysay. (DOST XI PR)