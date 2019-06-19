DOST-PHVOLCS urges public awareness to prepare for “the big one”

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) reminds the public that active faults that have not generated any historical surface-rupturing events have higher potential to generate “The Big One”, which can significantly affect the region and surrounding areas. Hence, everyone should be preparing for it.

One way to prepare is to participate in the second quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on June 20, 2019, 2:00 PM. The NSED promotes earthquake awareness and preparedness among members of the community.

DOST Undersecretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. reiterates the importance of conducting earthquake drills - “the NSED is a simulation exercise whereby we test our preparedness on how to respond in an actual situation.” DOST-PHIVOLCS has prepared earthquake hazard and impact scenarios to be used as guide in planning and executing earthquake drills.

The city government of Bayugan in Agusan del Sur will host the ceremonial pressing of the button that triggers the start of this activity. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional offices have identified pilot sites nationwide that will likewise implement their evacuation procedures and response plans.

For information about the event, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST

and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(632) 926-2611