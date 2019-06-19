19 Jun 2019

DOST-PHVOLCS urges public awareness to prepare for “the big one”

Report
from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) reminds the public that active faults that have not generated any historical surface-rupturing events have higher potential to generate “The Big One”, which can significantly affect the region and surrounding areas. Hence, everyone should be preparing for it.

One way to prepare is to participate in the second quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on June 20, 2019, 2:00 PM. The NSED promotes earthquake awareness and preparedness among members of the community.

DOST Undersecretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. reiterates the importance of conducting earthquake drills - “the NSED is a simulation exercise whereby we test our preparedness on how to respond in an actual situation.” DOST-PHIVOLCS has prepared earthquake hazard and impact scenarios to be used as guide in planning and executing earthquake drills.

The city government of Bayugan in Agusan del Sur will host the ceremonial pressing of the button that triggers the start of this activity. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) regional offices have identified pilot sites nationwide that will likewise implement their evacuation procedures and response plans.

For information about the event, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST

and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(632) 926-2611

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.