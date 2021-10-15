DOST-PHIVOLCS releases HazardHunterPH mobile app for iOS

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) launched HazardHunterPH Mobile for iOS on September 24, 2021. The Android version 2.0 was released earlier this year.

HazardHunterPH is the Philippines’ one-stop shop for hazard assessment services. It allows the user to quickly and easily generate hazards assessment reports of the user’s selected location. With its full features now on mobile devices, it makes hazard assessment portable 24/7.

It is a quick reference to property owners, buyers, land developers, planners, LGUs, and other stakeholders needing immediate hazard information and assessment. It aims to increase people's awareness to natural hazards and advocates the implementation of plans to prepare for and mitigate the effects of hazards.

Core features of HazardHunterPH Mobile:

Find out if a location is safe or prone to seismic, volcanic, or hydro-meteorological hazards

Generate hazard assessment reports with explanations and recommendations

See which areas in the Philippines are prone to different hazards

Display exposure of schools, hospitals, and roads to various hazards

View up-to-date hazard and risk information from mandated government agencies

The HazardHunterPH is now available for iOS devices in the Philippines via Apple Inc.'s App Store. Just search for HazardHunterPH. The web version of the application can still be accessed at https://hazardhunter.georisk.gov.ph.

HazardHunterPH is a product of GeoRisk Philippines, a multi-agency initiative led by DOST-PHIVOLCS and participated by DOST-PAGASA, DOST-ASTI, DENR-MGB, DENR-NAMRIA, DND-OCD, DepEd, DOH, NHMFC and SHFC.

For information, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary, DOST

and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(632) 8926-2611

od@phivolcs.dost.gov.ph georisk@phivolcs.dost.gov.ph