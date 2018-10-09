DOST-PHIVOLCS reinforces earthquake awareness and preparedness of the disaster risk reduction officers of Bohol province

Five years have passed since the damaging 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake had hit the Province of Bohol in October 15, 2013. It is thus imperative to know what have been learned from this event, and what has been done in those years to rebuild all that is considered as the province’s legacy.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) committed to uphold its duty on improving the capacity of key stakeholders in the local government to engage in and conduct Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) initiatives on earthquake and tsunami, will carry-out an intensive one-day seminar-workshop in two (2) clusters, titled, “**Seminar-Workshop for Local Government Units: Earthquake Awareness and Preparedness” **on October 10 and 11, 2018 at the Belian Hotel, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

This is in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Bohol, and geared towards capacitating the province’s forty-eight (48) City/Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (C/MDRRMOs) on the basic information about earthquake, tsunami and its hazards, understanding hazard maps, preparedness, and mitigation, as well as highlighting the lessons they learned from the earthquake events and augmenting their vital role in effective, credible, and accurate information dissemination.

In 2017, DOST-PHIVOLCS consequently held the same for the Local Government Units and Barangay Officials of the Municipality of Leyte, Province of Leyte, on May 24 at the Sabin Resort Hotel, Ormoc City, Leyte, as well as the Local Government Units of the Province of Cebu on July 26 and 27 at the Sarrosa International Hotel, Cebu City.

For information about the event, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change, DOST

and Officer-In-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(632) 926-2611