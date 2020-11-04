DOST-PHIVOLCS promotes a tsunami-ready Philippines

In observance of the World Tsunami Awareness Day (WTAD), the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) leads the campaign for “Tsunami Awareness, Community Preparedness, and Proper Response in the New Normal.”

“The Philippines is vulnerable to tsunami due to the presence of offshore faults and trenches. Based on studies, about 10-14 million people are living near the shores that may be affected if a tsunami happens,” according to DOST Undersecretary and PHIVOLCS Officer-in-charge Renato Solidum Jr. “Locally-generated tsunami can arrive in minutes, so it is important to recognize the natural signs – shake, drop, or roar so people can respond properly” he added.

A series of activities were launched to raise the awareness of the community, particularly the youth, about Tsunami. DOST-PHIVOLCS took advantage of the online social media to disseminate tsunami-related infographics, Tsunami Infoserye, and to conduct slogan and digital poster-making contests. On November 05, 2020, at 9:00 AM, an online press conference, InfoSentro sa PHIVOLCS, will be held to enjoin the public to advocate the agency’s Tsunami Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) programs, and to announce the winners of the online contests.

DOST-PHIVOLCS will also conduct a two-part webinar dubbed as PHIVOLCS InfoBit. The topics are “Baybayin ng Pinas, sa Tsunami ‘di Ligtas” on November 05, 2020 at 2:00 PM, and “Tsunami-Ready Ka Na Ba?” on November 06, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Through science-based and practical information, the webinars aim to enable the public to prepare, respond, and protect themselves in the event of an earthquake and tsunami, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2016, the United Nations declared November 5 as the World Tsunami Awareness Day in honor of a true story from Japan: “Inamura-no-hi”, which means the “burning of the rice sheaves”. During an 1854 earthquake, a farmer saw the tide receding, a sign of a looming tsunami and he set fire to his harvested rice to warn villagers, who fled to high ground.