DOST-PHIVOLCS prepares Palawan for earthquakes and tsunami

In partnership with the Municipality of Quezon, Palawan, the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) organized a seminar to orient the 61 participants - 27 female and 34 male with 4 senior citizens - composed of municipal and barangay officials, representatives from Quezon Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Office, Department of Education (DepEd), and DOST Provincial Science and Technology Office - Palawan on earthquake and tsunami hazards, tsunami facts, tsunami community preparedness.

Although it is known that there is no active fault in Palawan, it was emphasized that the province may still be affected by earthquake and tsunami from nearby faults and trenches. The activity deepened the participants' knowledge of these geological hazards and equipped them with better understanding on how they can prepare and respond as a community. Quezon Mayor Joselito Ayala encouraged them to play a more active role in disaster preparedness.

In addition, DOST-PHIVOLCS also showcased its 116th seismic station installed at Quezon, Palawan. The solar-powered satellite-telemetered seismic station is equipped with earthquake monitoring and satellite data transmission systems and is capable of transmitting seismic records to DOST-PHIVOLCS’s Data Receiving Center (DRC) in Quezon City in near real-time. The Republic Act 10344 or the Risk Reduction and Preparedness Equipment Protection Act of 2012 was also discussed to highlight the community’s role in keeping these equipment secured.

The Institute expresses its gratitude to the host municipality, especially to its people and the private lot owner who leased the area where the seismic station is installed, for their cooperation and support.