DOST-PHIVOLCS introduces mobile app for volcano information

QUEZON CITY – In celebration of its 69th Founding Anniversary, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) will launch a new mobile app, “VolcanoPH Info”, on 21 June 2021 via an online press conference dubbed as InfoSentro sa PHIVOLCS.

With the VolcanoPH Info, the public can access straight from their Android devices the latest volcano bulletins and advisories. The abridged and visually appealing information on the app will help the users understand the current volcano status, and more importantly, identify the necessary preparedness and response actions for their safety. “We aim to provide the users with accessible and easy-to-read information,” said DOST Undersecretary and PHIVOLCS Officer-in-Charge Renato Solidum Jr. “Through this platform, we will be able to reach our clients better and faster,” he added.

Users can select from the list of volcanoes with alert levels on the homepage. After clicking on a particular volcano, they will be provided with the summary of the 24-hour observation period containing the alert level, monitoring parameters, and recommendations in Filipino language. They can view the volcanic earthquakes for the past two weeks, and access volcano advisories and additional information such as alert level scheme, bulletin archive, volcano hazard maps, volcano preparedness guide, and glossary of terms. Future developments of the app include English language setting and iOS version.

The violent Hibok-Hibok Volcano eruption in 1951 led to the creation of the Commission on Volcanology (COMVOL) through the enactment of Republic Act No. 766 on 20 June 1952. In 1982, COMVOL was restructured and renamed to Philippine Institute of Volcanology (PHIVOLC). Two years later, the mandate of earthquake monitoring was transferred from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PASAGA) to PHIVOLC. The latter became PHIVOLCS to include “Seismology” or science of earthquakes. “In our Institute’s 69th year of public service, we will continue to conduct research, monitor and develop technological innovations to keep our communities resilient to volcanic eruptions,” Solidum pledged.

