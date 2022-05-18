DOST-PHIVOLCS inaugurates new seismic station in Iloilo

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS), in partnership with the Municipality of Dueñas and Central Azucarera de San Antonio, Inc. (CASA), inaugurated the Dueñas Iloilo Seismic Station (DUIP) last 28 April 2022. DUIP, which is the first satellite-telemetered seismic station in Iloilo Province, is located at CASA Sugarcane Plantation, Brgy. Ponong Pequeño in Dueñas.

With the establishment of DUIP, the Institute fulfills its commitment to set up 115 Seismic Stations in the country by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. “The additional station allows faster and more accurate issuance of earthquake information to decision-makers, emergency responders, and the general public,” said DOST Undersecretary and PHIVOLCS Officer-in-Charge Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr. during the inauguration. “To complement the additional instruments that we have installed here, we aim to share with you the necessary knowledge to implement appropriate earthquake response,” he added. Dueñas Mayor Mamerto Pelopero III also recognized that the seismic station will allow the Dueñas municipality to play a more active role in disaster preparedness.

The solar-powered DUIP is equipped with earthquake monitoring and satellite data transmission systems It is capable of transmitting seismic records to DOST-PHIVOLCS’s Data Receiving Center (DRC) in Quezon City in real-time.

After the inauguration and ribbon-cutting, Dr. Solidum, OCD Region VI Chief Ms. Ma. Aletha A. Nogra, and DOST Provincial S&T Director Sheila Oberio addressed queries and clarifications from the media during the press conference dubbed as InfoSentro sa PHIVOLCS, held at Carmelite Missionaries Center of Life, Brgy. Tinocuan, Dueñas.

A half-day seminar was also organized to orient the 44 participants - 16 female and 28 male - from Department of Education (DepEd), Youth Volunteers, and Dueñas Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) officers on earthquake hazards, earthquake preparedness, PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS), and the Republic Act 10344 or the Risk Reduction and Preparedness Equipment Protection Act of 2012.