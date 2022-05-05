DOST-PHIVOLCS forges agreement with LGA and OCD towards disaster resiliency

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) has partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Local Government Academy (DILG-LGA) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to improve policies, frameworks, plans and programs that would enhance the capacities of the local government units on earthquake disaster preparedness.

The 3-year partnership seeks to develop knowledge products for mitigating the negative effects of earthquake hazards, implement capacity development activities on risk-based local development planning, and optimize the use of the available resources to generate risk information for the local government sector.

During the ceremonial signing of the partnership agreement on April 19, 2022 via Zoom and PHIVOLCS Facebook Live, DOST Undersecretary and PHIVOLCS Officer-in-Charge Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr. signified PHIVOLCS’ commitment to provide technical assistance to the LGA for the dissemination of Disaster Preparedness Manual, as well as the nationwide advocacy for the 3R—Risk Reduction and Resilience—for LGU Guidebook developed by DOST-PHIVOLCS.

On the other hand, Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad, OCD Administrator, committed OCD to actively participate in the development of disaster preparedness manual through consultations, validation workshops and field testing. OCD will also provide recommendations based on standard national protocols to ensure the adoption of the manual.

Lastly, LGA Executive Director Thelma T. Vecina emphasized that as the training arm of the DILG, it is LGA’s responsibility to increase LGU’s awareness when it comes to disaster risks. risk the country is. With this, she pledged to continue to help build disaster-prepared communities.

Also present were witnesses during the signing of the agreement, namely: Dr. Ma. Mylene M. Villegas (DOST-PHIVOLCS), Ms. Esmeralda Daphne N. Purnell (DILG-LGA), Atty. Tecson John S. Lim (OCD).