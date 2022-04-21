DOST-PHIVOLCS broadens earthquake monitoring in Iloilo

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) recently established its first seismic station in Iloilo Province. The said station, which is also the 115th seismic station in the country, is located at Central Azucarera de San Antonio, Inc. (CASA) sugarcane plantation, Brgy. Ponong Pequeño, Municipality of Dueñas.

DOST-PHIVOLCS committed to establish 115 seismic stations throughout the country before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte ends this year. In celebration of this milestone, an onsite inauguration will be held on April 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM.

With the addition of the Dueñas Iloilo Seismic Station (DUIP) to the Philippine Seismic Network (PSN)*, the monitoring capability of the Institute is further enhanced. This allows faster and more accurate issuance of earthquake information to decision makers, emergency responders, and the general public. Furthermore, the improved determination of earthquake parameters and detectability of seismic events will be important inputs for earthquake disaster preparedness and risk reduction.

*PSN comprises satellite telemetered stations, staff-controlled stations, and seismic stations in volcano observatories. DOST-PHIVOLCS’ volcano, earthquake, and tsunami monitoring assets are protected by the Republic Act 10344 or the Risk Reduction and Preparedness Equipment Protection Act of 2012.

For information about the inauguration, please contact:

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr.

Undersecretary, DOST and Officer-in-Charge, PHIVOLCS

(632) 8926-2611

Download PRESS RELEASE click here.

Download Philippine Seismic Network Map: https://bit.ly/PSN-Apr2022