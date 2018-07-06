DOST PHIVOLCS-7 launches earthquake impact assessment tool for Metro Cebu

By Rey Anthony H. Chiu

CEBU CITY, July 4 (PIA)–Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) launched an earthquake impact assessment tool, the Metro Cebu Earthquake Model (MCEM) Atlas on July 4, 2018 at DepEdEcotech Center, Ecotech Rd., Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

The MCEM Atlas is a probabilistic seismic ground motion hazard assessment specific for Metro Cebu, considering that Metro Cebu has an existing faulty system that could be a source of a huge tremor.

The Central Cebu Fault System runs through the mountain ridges of Danao City in the north to San Fernando in the south.

It is an earthquake impact assessment tool to support risk reduction efforts of government agencies and local government units in Metro Cebu, PHIVOLCS Usec Renatoi Solidum said.

It aims to help communities minimize the damage to buildings and infrastructure in case of an earthquake, he added.

The Atlas includes seismicity map of Metro Cebu and neighboring cities – Cebu City, Lapu-lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Naga City, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, and San Fernando.

“Kung mapapagtibay natin ang mga bahay, gusali, at imprastraktura, hindi na natin kailangan mag responde ng malaki (If we can strengthen houses, buildings and infrastructures, we no longer need a massive response effort),” said DOST-PHIVOLCS Usec. Renato Solidum, Jr. on the positive impact of Atlas in relation to disaster risk reduction management.

“Science is telling us that while we cannot control earthquake, but we can actually prepare for it,” added Director Evelyn Nacario Castro of Metro Cebu Development Coordinating Board (MCDCB).

Meanwhile, Mr. Baltazar S. Tribunalo, Head of Cebu Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office, pushes for localized version of Atlas to further information dissemination to the masses.

In January 2018, DOST-PHIVOLCS launched Philippine Earthquake Model (PEM)covering the whole country. Next will be Metro Davao. (Bridgette May Bayhon/PIA7)