DOST-PAGASA launches new storm surge forecast, warning system

By Joedie Mae D. Boliver

QUEZON CITY, June 19 (PIA) – The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) introduced a new system that translates Storm Surge Forecast and Warning into impact-relevant information.

Prior to this, the Agency issues warnings that are focused on the expected hazardous weather but in the new system, focus is more on the possible impact of the weather system to the community.

“The forecast services can give warning to the people on the possibility of the storm surge. This is a tool we use in gearing towards community-based preparedness.” Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction & Climate Change Dr. Renato Solidum said during the press launch at PAGASA office in Quezon City, Monday (June 17).

Different ways of providing forecast was initiated due to the gaps seen in the current system.

PAGASA Storm Surge Forecasting and Warning services is designed to provide a new way of presenting easy-to-understand visuals which include impacts brought by the expected storm surge.

The services consists of two categories: Storm Surge Watch, given when a moderate to high risk that may occur within the next 48 hours, and Storm Surge Warning, when a high risk of storm surge that may occur within the next 24 hours at the identified low-lying coastal communities.

The system simplifies the technical data provided and turning it into more actionable information with direct relevance to those affected areas.

“Everyone’s safety depends on each person’s family and community, so it is essential to have a community-based preparedness measures.” Solidum said

He said, easily understood information can result to immediate and effective response which is vital in creating a resilient community.

Solidum reminded everyone to closely monitor updates from PAGASA since they are the mandated agency to provide knowledge and information on natural calamities and ensures safety and wellbeing of the Filipino people, thru weather advisories and warnings.

DOST-PAGASA celebrates National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) July 17 – 21 at World Trade Center Pasay City. Exhibit on innovative knowledge products and services addressing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that mobilize technologies for a safer and resilient community has been set up at the venue. (PIA InfoComm)