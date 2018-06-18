DOST to LGUs: 'Disaster imagination' is key to better preparedness

By Roi Anthoni Lomotan

DUMAGUETE CITY, June 8 (PIA) -- Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Dr. Renato Solidum reiterated to Local Government Unit (LGU) officials and businesses that having a concept of disaster imagination is the key for better disaster preparedness.

“The key is anticipation. You don’t need to know the hundred percent accuracy of things but you have to imagine the possible consequences. Are you convinced that if you are able to anticipate you can prepare better?” Solidum emphasized in his talk during the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) Geo-hazards and Business Continuity Forum held June 8 here.

The event was organized by DOST-Negros Oriental and was attended by representatives from LGUs, line agencies from national government agencies, private sector, and business community in the city.

Solidum explained that having a concept of disaster imagination means anticipating the possible outcomes of calamities.

“The hazards do not tell us when they come. Therefore, we should anticipate if they will come, will my house be affected? Will I be affected? Will my family members be affected? If you are the mayor, how many people will be affected? How many will die? Will there be lifelines affected? Ilan ang dapat mong pakainin? (How many people do you have to feed?)” he said.

“We can anticipate things. We can plan ahead. We can prepare our actions today but all game plans that we have are based on what we imagine the hazards will be and how we will be affected," Solidum added.

Part of the disaster imagination is identifying possible hazards, having pre-assessment on the scale or impact of the calamity by anticipating how many people, houses, or establishments will be affected by the disaster, and identifying which areas will be affected by hazards.

From there, the LGU or the business community can plot their preparedness measures or mitigation measures to lessen the impact of the hazards.

Furthermore, LGUs should also have an impact damage scenario wherein it will identify the impact of calamities to critical facilities such as hospitals, airports, etc., which are essential for LGU operations after a disaster strikes and plan steps to respond immediately after that.

Apart from this, the DOST official also delivered a lecture on managing risks of earthquakes, eruptions, landslides, sinkholes, landslides, and tsunamis for business continuity and resilience wherein he presented the geologic hazard map around Negros Island developed by PHIVOLCS.

He noted that the West Panay Fault, Negros Trench, East Negros Fault System which includes the Central Negros Fault, West Negros Fault, Candoni Fault, and Sibulan Fault, and also faults in Cebu and Bohol are potential earthquake generators in Negros Island.

On the other hand, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Executive Director Adrian Sedillo disclosed that the activity is done in partnership with the DOST to connect experts from national government agencies with LGU officials and inform them on the developments in relation to disaster risk reduction and management. (rmn/ral/PIA7-Negros Oriental)