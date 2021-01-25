DOLE, DOTr execs vow jobs to 500 NV typhoon victims

By Benjamin Moses M. Ebreo Published on January 25, 2021

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya, Jan 25 (PIA) - Top officials of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) recently vowed to provide jobs for typhoon victims in the province.

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III and DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said they will provide jobs for at least 500 typhoon victims in the province through their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

The two secretaries also committed Nego Kart (Negosyo sa Kariton) livelihood project for the typhoon victims to enable them to cope up with the on-going pandemic and the adverse effect of the previous typhoon 'Ulysses'.

"This is what President Rodrigo Roa Duterte told us, to provide assistance to the people of Nueva Vizcaya," Tugade said.

Bello and Tugade made the statement during the distribution of livelihood assistance by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at the provincial capitol through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

They also led the distribution of Nego Karts and livelihood checks to at least 100 beneficiaries from the towns of Villaverde, Alfonso Castaneda, Sta. Fe and Aritao. (MDCT/BME/PIA 2-Nueva Vizcaya)