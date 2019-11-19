DOLE distributes livelihood starter kits to Marawi IDPs in Matungao

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

MATUNGAO, Lanao del Norte, Nov. 19 (PIA ICCC) -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Marawi sheltered in Bakwit Village here with various livelihood starter kits.

The 100 beneficiaries are graduates of the training courses on bread and pastry production, cookery, dressmaking, and electrical installation and maintenance, facilitated by Sumpay Mindanao with support from Caritas Germany.

DOLE-10 Director Atty. Joffrey Suyao emphasized that the kits are designed to aid the IDPs to recover from their losses after the Marawi siege some two years ago.

Meanwhile, Task Force Bangon Marawi Field Office Manager Assistant Secretary Felix Castro Jr. said that TFBM would continue to provide assistance to them.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang pagbigay namin ng tulong sa inyo. Lagi natin iisipin na tayo ang magbabangon sa Marawi, pagtutulungan natin ito,” Castro said.

(We will continue giving assistance to you. Let us bear in mind that we are to raise Marawi again, let us help in this.)

Samanoddin Balindong, one of the beneficiaries, expressed his gratitude to DOLE and the TFBM for the assistance provided to them.

“Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa Task Force Bangon Marawi dahil kahit na dito kami sa Matungao, malayong lugar, hindi kami nila kinalumutan,” said Balindong.

(We are grateful to Task Force Bangon Marawi because even if we are here in Matungao, far away from Marawi, we are not forgotten.)

Balindong is also optimistic that with the guidance of Allah (God), they will recover.

“Sa kapwa ko IDPs, tibayan natin ang ating loob. Huwag mawalan ng pag-asa dahil hindi tayo pababayan ni Allah,” he added.

(To my fellow IDPs, let us be more courageous. Let us not lose hope because God will not abandon us.)

With the starter kits from DOLE and skills training from Sumpay Mindanao, Diamera Aliyah Pacalundo plans to start her dressmaking shop. (LEA | PIA X-Iligan)