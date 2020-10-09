DOLE-CAR approves 8 livelihood projects in conflict-affected areas

By Susan C. Aro

Published on October 9, 2020

BAGUIO CITY, Oct.9 (PIA) - - Livelihood projects of the government are being funneled in some identified conflict areas in the Cordillera region with the aim of uplifting the lives of the recipients.

Government agencies belonging to the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) are leading the livelihood assistance program in identified communist terrorist group (CTG) areas.

For the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) –Cordillera, Technical Support Services and Development Head George Lubin Jr reported that for this year, a total of P3.084 million is allocated by the Agency for eight projects to benefit seven organizations and an individual recipient. The financial assistance in the form of grant to procure facilities or resources for the projects is channeled to the concerned local government units.

For sitio Dilong in barangay Tubo in Abra, the approved project is layer egg production amounting to P P323, 081.00 for the 51 members of the Tubo Farmers and Producers Association. The funding is for release to the Tubo LGU as DOLE’s accredited co-partner.

In Apayao, the Upper Atok Upland Farmers Association in barangay Atok, Flora with 89 members is a recipient of a rice mill with funding of P430, 234.00 .The procurement of the facility is ongoing, according to DOLE.

Another recipient is the Malaganay-Layugan Organization in barangay Malayugan in Flora. The organization with about 100 members will establish a bakery with project cost of P456, 360. Procurement of facilities and materials is ongoing

For Ifugao, the Amduntog Rice Wine Producers Association in barangayAmduntog, Asipulo will engage in rice wine production to benefit its 52 members. The Asipulo LGU is in the process of procuring materials for the project worth P459, 707.

There are three projects allotted in Kalinga. The Apatan Farmers Indigenous Association in barangay Apatan in Pinukpuk and the Tanglag Community Organization and Unity for Development of barangay Tanglag, Lubuagan were allotted P400, 004.50 and P P504, 880.00 respectively, for the purchase of post harvest facilities.

The individual recipient in barangay Dupag in Lubuagan municipality will undertake a duck raising project with P20, 000 funding support.

For Mountain Province, the approved project for the Ankileng Rumang-ayan Organization of barangay Ankileng in Sagada in the amount of P489,960 is for the purchase of farm implements. The funding is still on process, the DOLE reported.

In ensuring the success and sustainability of the livelihood projects, beneficiaries are expected to cooperate and support each other. DOLE will monitor the implementation within a period of one year, said Lubin. (JDP/SCA-PIA CAR, Benguet)