DOLE Bicol allots P2.78M for Masbate earthquake victims

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA)—Around 500 affected residents of the earthquake that hit Masbate last month will receive a short-term emergency employment from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 5.

Through its Masbate Provincial Field Office, a total of P2.78 million will be downloaded to the local government unit of Cataingan, Masbate for the implementation of Tulong Panghanap-buhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Through this program, we may be able to address the impact of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake to affected workers in the informal sector by providing them with emergency employment,” Ella Verano, DOLE Masbate provincial director, said.

TUPAD beneficiaries in Masbate will be working for 15 days with a minimum wage of P310 per day.

DOLE Bicol Regional Director Joel M. Gonzales said that the TUPAD program will help the victims particularly those in the informal sector to recover from the economic displacement and loss of livelihood.

“Earthquakes, volcanic eruption and floods are some of the natural calamities that occur every year, at any point, and anywhere, causing threats to the livelihoods of residents and their food security. With our community-based package of short-term employment assistance or TUPAD, we are able to mitigate the impact of these on workers in the informal economy,” he explained.

Moreover, he stated that the immediate assistance was made possible through the commitment and eagerness of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to help the victims cope with the effects of the earthquake.

Masbate Province was shaken by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake last August 18, 2020 where many houses and infrastructures were damaged. (PIA5/CEBalala/DOLE5/JVG)