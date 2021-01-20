DOLE, Aurora Capitol provide 480 bags of fertilizer to farmers

By Trixie Joy B. Manalili

MARIA AURORA, Aurora, Jan. 19 (PIA) -- A total of 480 bags of fertilizer were given to typhoon Ulysses-affected farmers in Maria Aurora town through the joint effort of Department of Labor and Employment and Provincial Government of Aurora.

Beneficiaries include members of Napartak Nga Mannalon Association, an active organization in barangay Malasin.

“The provincial government will continue the implementation of programs for the people to ensure that no one will be left behind especially amid the pandemic,” Vice Governor Christian Noveras assured.

In response to the gratitude expressed by the farmers, Noveras said taxpayers deserve to receive assistance and services from the government such as the distribution of fertilizer.

He also reiterated the free medical services offered at the Malasakit Center in Aurora Memorial Hospital.

Interested residents may coordinate with the Office of the Vice Governor for further details. (CLJD/TJBM-PIA 3)