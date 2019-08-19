DOH7: Dengue cases up by 118% in CV

By Stacey Marie Baladya

CEBU CITY, August 7 (PIA) -- The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 7 recorded a 118 percent increase in dengue cases this year for the period January to July 20 compared to the same period last year.

DOH earlier declared a national dengue epidemic following the 146,062 dengue cases recorded since January to July 20 of this year, which is 98 percent higher than the cases recorded in the same period last year.

But, during the week, DOH CV authorities noted a decrease.

The national epidemic declaration will enable local government units to localize strategies and responses as needed to address the epidemic situation, says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

As of the declaration, there are seven out of 17 regions that have exceeded the epidemic threshold of dengue in their regions for the past three consecutive weeks.

Leading the list of regions is the Region 6, Western Visayas, with 23,330 cases.

In Central Visayas, there are a total of 11,085 cases and 74 deaths recorded as of August 3.

Most of those affected are between ages 6-10 years old.

Majority of cases in the region are from Cebu City with 1,486 cases and 11 deaths; Lapu-lapu City with 661 cases and two deaths; and Mandaue City with 451 cases and three deaths.

As of this writing, DOH-7 Regional Director Jaime Bernadas said the region hasn not reached the epidemic level as of now.

He said the incidence of dengue in the region has not significantly gone up, and as of the recent week, has gone down.

Despite the decrease in cases, the DOH still urges everyone to be alert and clean up their surroundings of possible breeding grounds of the mosquitoes.

As the Aedes Aegypti are commonly affecting kids, the health department has taken precautionary measures in schools around the region through the distribution of insecticide-treated screens used in windows and openings for classrooms to combat mosquitoes that find their way in classrooms.

More than 50% of schools around the region have been given the treated screens and the DOH targets 100% distribution in all schools across the provinces in the region.

Aside from the 4s Kontra Dengue measures that the health department is promoting, starting August 6, DOH and other government agencies, LGUs, schools, offices, and communities will conduct the Sabayang 4’oclock Habit para Deng-Get-Out, focusing on search and destruction of mosquito breeding sites.

DOH-7’s Dr. Bernadas urges public that if one has a fever for three consecutive days already, one should get checked in nearest hospitals.

There are fast lanes for dengue cases in different hospitals across the region, he added.

Besides, consultation and treatment is free in public hospitals nationwide. (smb/PIA7)