DOH6 espouses ‘Enhanced 4S’ strategy against dengue

By Leonard T. Pineda, I

ILOILO CITY, May 7 (PIA) -- The Department of Health- Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)-6 is scaling up its campaign against dengue through the implementation of the “Enhanced 4S” strategy.

In the DOH6-led Regional Health Promotion Network meeting held recently, Dr. Rose Marie Lamirez, DOH-6 Medical Officer III, said the Enhanced 4S is being implemented as a prevention and control strategy against Aedes-borne diseases specifically dengue, chikungunya and Zika in congruent to the global vector response 2017 of the World Health Organization.

“The 4S in the ‘Enhanced 4S” strategy stands for – search and destroy breeding sites; seek early consultation; self-protection; and say ‘yes’ to fogging only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks,” she said.

She said that vector control measures are being implemented through the coordinated and integrated efforts of the local government units and other stakeholders.

She also encouraged villages to sustain the “4 o’clock habit” in order to maintain the cleanliness of the surroundings and to conduct measures to prevent water stagnation at all times.

Meanwhile, data from DOH-6 showed that a total of 5,640 dengue cases have been recorded in Region 6 for the period January 1 to April 13, 2019.

“This is a 148 percent increase compared to the 2,270 cases recorded in the same period last year,” Lamirez said.

She added that majority of the dengue cases were from Negros Occidental with 1,905 cases; followed by Iloilo, 1,047 cases; and Aklan with 816. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)