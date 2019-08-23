DOH6: Don’t be complacent despite decline in dengue cases

By Leonard T. Pineda, I

ILOILO CITY, Aug. 23 (PIA) -- The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)-6 advised the public not to be complacent despite the decreasing cases of dengue in Western Visayas.

Dr. Ma. Julia Villanueva, DOH-CHD 6 assistant regional director, said that the public should sustain their efforts in combatting dengue particularly in implementing the enhanced “4S” strategy.

“Let us encourage the barangays to continue the 4S particularly the ‘search and destroy’ activities to reduce the population of mosquitoes,” she said.

She said that 4S is now 5S, with an additional strategy as “sustained hydration” as recommended by DOH.

Hydration is one of the mainstream interventions in the clinical management of dengue.

Meanwhile, as per DOH data, a total of 36,117 cases have been recorded from January 1 to August 10, 2019.

Josef Alexander Denila, DOH-6 senior health program officer, said there is a decrease in new cases for Morbidity Week 32, which recorded 1,932, compared to cases in Morbidity Week 31 which reached 3,912 cases.

“For Morbidity Week 32, Iloilo province still has the most number of cases with 794, followed by Capiz with 300, and Aklan with 226,” he said.

For the rest of the cities and provinces in the region, Negros Occidental recorded 172 cases; Antique with 150; Iloilo City, 146; Guimaras, 85; and Bacolod City, 55. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)