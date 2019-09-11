DOH6 cites LGU's fast response against dengue

By Leonard T. Pineda, I

ILOILO CITY, Sept. 11 (PIA-6) -- The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)-6 said that one factor which led to the downtrend of dengue cases in Western Visayas is the fast response of the local government units (LGUs) here in addressing the health concern.

Dr. Ma. Julia Z. Villanueva, DOH-CHD 6 Assistant Regional Director, said that while the health department intensified efforts to combat the further spread of the disease, the LGUs particularly those with high cases also immediately implemented measures and interventions to curb the rising cases of dengue.

“Our case fatality rate was low despite the fact that we have the highest number of dengue cases,” she said.

She said that provinces, municipalities, and cities with high cases declared their areas under the “state of outbreak” and “state of calamity.”

She added that other factors which led to the downtrend on dengue cases include good case management and the establishment of hydration units in LGUs and in other health facilities.

Meanwhile, as per DOH-CHD 6 data, only 1,584 new dengue cases were recorded for Morbidity Week 34 covering August 18 to 24, 2019.

This is lower compared to the 2,359 new cases recorded for Morbidity Week 33 which covered August 11 to 17.

On one hand, Dr. Villanueva emphasized that the public need to sustain the practice of "4S" in their respective communities to further eliminate the transmission of dengue infection.

The 4S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, employ "Self-protection measures", "Seek early consultation", and "Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas" where increase in cases is registered. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)