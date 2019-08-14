14 Aug 2019

DOH XI, winning fight against measles-rubella

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 13 Aug 2019

By Kevin Caro

DAVAO CITY (PIA) – At the recent Kick-Off ceremony for the School-Based Immunization campaign of the Department of Health Region XI (DOH XI), hundreds of students flocked to receive booster shots to fight against the spread of contagious diseases.

Pupils ranging from Kindergarten to Grade 7 were consented immunization by the personnel of DOH XI. One of these immunization shots is for the life-threatening measles-rubella virus. This increased coverage of pupils from elementary level is in response to the aggressive spread of the said diseases which saw an increase in mortality rates amongst children.

“We need to strengthen our awareness amongst our communities when it comes to immunization,” Dr. Connie D. Perez said when asked about the desired impact of the implementation of School-Based Immunization in Davao City.

With the recent deaths that were supposedly linked to Dengvaxia, 10% of the total number of parents being offered the free immunization were hesitant to give their consent. According to Santa Ana District Nurse of the Department of Education Milabel Tolentino, there were significant drops in cases of measles but there is still a need to convince parents that immunizing their children is a potentially life-saving decision.

“There are few who are not willing to give their consent but we are convincing them so we can avoid the outbreak of measles,” Tolentino said. (PIA-XI/Kevin Paolo Caro)

