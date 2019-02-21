DOH to visit houses, schools for measles immunization in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Feb. 19 (PIA) -- Health officials here are appealing for cooperation from parents as the Department of Health (DOH) embarks on a house-to-house and school-based immunization campaign for children in Negros Oriental.

In a Kapihan sa PIA forum, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Socrates Villamor said the move is DOH-7’s response to address the high number of measles cases in Central Visayas which is included in the list of regions where measles outbreak have been declared.

Villamor said local chief executives in the province have been informed about the program while DOH-7 will coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd-7) for the issuance of a joint memorandum for the conduct of the school-based immunization program in elementary schools.

The house-to-house measles immunization program targets six to 59-months-old infants while the school-based immunization program will target grade 1 to grade 6 students.

Villamor shared one benefit of allowing children to receive anti-measles vaccine.

“We need to achieve 95 percent immunization coverage aron naa tay gitawag na 'herd immunity.' Ang katong mga tawo, mga bata na dili ma-immunize kay naa sila mga condition, kung naa tay 'herd immunity,' kana sila ma-cover na pod sila apil nato. Mao gyud nang among gi-target para naa tay coverage sa tanan. (We need to achieve 95 percent immunization coverage so we can attain what we call 'herd immunity.' If we have this, those individuals or children who can’t be immunized because of certain conditions, they will also be covered. This is what we are aiming for so all of us can be protected),” said Villamor.

DOH defines herd immunity as a type of immunity that occurs when the vaccination of the portion of the population provides protection to unprotected individuals.

The department’s Manual of Procedure for Surveillance and Response to Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) states “this theory proposes that diseases passed from an individual to another makes it difficult to maintain a chain of infection when the large number of population are immune.”

Dumaguete City Health Officer Ma. Sarah Talla disclosed that based on their investigation on measles cases last year, they found out that the first few cases occurred among adults and this allegedly came from transients.

Talla underscored that the best way to prevent the spread of measles infection is to have children take the anti-measles vaccines.

"Karon nag-house-to-house na pod ang mga health worker para magpabakuna. Maghangyo kita sa mga ginikanan na kung moadto na ang mga health workers, pabakunahan gayud ang inyong mga anak. Ang pagbakuna is the best prevention na dili makakuha ug measles (Right now our health workers are visiting houses to give vaccines. We would like to appeal to the parents to allow their children take these vaccines when they visit their homes. Immunization is the best way to prevent measles),” Talla emphasized.

Based on records of the City Health Office (CHO), there are four confirmed measles cases in the city in 2017, which rose to 30 in 2018.

As of today, there are six suspected cases reported to DOH since January.

Dr. Talla said they will verify this since they only have once case recorded.

On the other hand, figures from DOH Provincial Office show that from the January until Feb. 16 this year, there are 65 reported cases of measles recorded in Negros Oriental with seven confirmed cases and no deaths.

This is 364 percent higher compared to the same period last year which is at 14 cases with zero deaths recorded.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Liland Estacion noted that DOH launched a Supplemental Immunization Activity (SIA) in Negros Oriental during the last quarter of 2018 but it only covered around 57 percent of children aged zero to 59 months old in the province.

In line with this, Estacion said Gov. Roel Degamo has directed her office to intensify their immunization program through the strategy identified by the DOH.

“As of the moment we are releasing vaccines to all the RHUs,” Estacion said.

The local officials assured that the vaccines provided by DOH are safe and called on the parents to take advantage on the free immunization program for kids. (ral/PIA7-Negros Oriental)