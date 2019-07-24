DOH urges parents to submit children to immunization

By Ninfa B Quirante

TACLOBAN CITY, July 24 (PIA) -- The Department of Health (DOH) encouraged parents and caregivers to avail of the government’s free immunization service to provide children, as well as adolescents, greater protection against vaccine preventable diseases.

"School children from Kinder 1 to Grade 7 will get booster shots from measles with other health services," said DOH Immunization Manager Elena Joy Villarosa, during a press conference at DOH on Tuesday, July 23.

For Grade 4 female kids, there is the Human Pappilomavirus (HPV) immunization, a protection against cervical cancer.

"We are appealing to fathers who are hesitant to submit their kids to immunization, please allow your children," said Villarosa.

She said that the mothers revealed that the husband's consent is very critical and difficult to obtain.

Ms. Elena Joy Villarosa (right), DOH immunization manager, appeals to parents to let their school children receive free immunization vaccines under the School-Based Immunization Program running until September this year. (NBQ/PIA 8)

As Eastern Visayas is also plagued by dengue, Villarosa said that measles is equally deadly and the same treatment and care should be afforded to the school children as regards measles.

"We have vaccines with 95 percent protection," the DOH official added.

Health workers have started touring the schools to deliver the vaccines until end of July, in August to September, they will penetrate 'hard-to-reach' areas, she added.

She also appealed to private schools to coordinate with DOH should they feel the need for the offered health services.

These children were given the measles vaccine in their ninth month but they need booster shots to increase their anti-bodies vs. measles, the DOH official explained.

In Eastern Visayas, "measles outbreak is not over but under control," she added.

As the school based immunization is implemented nationwide, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque urged all parents and caregivers to let their kids get the vaccines.

“To all parents and caregivers, protect your children against vaccine preventable diseases. Bring them back to the health centers and get them vaccinated. Back to the health centers. Back to Bakuna. Una sa lahat Bakuna,” Duque said in a statement. (NBQ/PIA 8)