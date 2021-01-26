DOH targets 1.5M children in CALABARZON for measles & polio vaccination

By DOH CALABARZON

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Jan 26 (PIA) --The Department of Health (DOH) – CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) is targeting to vaccinate about 1,524,327 children in the region on the upcoming nationwide “Measles-Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR OPV SIA) Phase 2 Campaign from February 1-28, 2021.

The regional office will be targeting 290,588 children in the province of Batangas, 380,067 in Cavite province, 306,619 in Laguna, 236,913 in Quezon and 310,140 in Rizal.

“The regional office, our LGU partners and the vaccination teams are ready to do their tasks and reach the target children including those in far-flung communities located in the mountains,” Regional Director Eduardo C. Janairo stated.

“Mas madali natin ngayong mababakunahan ang mga bata dahil karamihan sa kanila ay nasa kani-kanilang mga bahay at bawal silang lumabas dala ng kasalukuyang pandemya. Kaya’t madali nating magagawa ang pagbabakuna laban sa polio at measles.”

Janairo added that additional manpower will be deployed in every municipalities to ensure that all target children from 0-59 months old will receive their vaccine shots.

“Sa mga magulang ng mga batang babakunahan, huwag po kayong mangamba at matakot sa ibibigay naming bakuna sa inyong mga anak dahil ito po ay ligtas at ito lang ang magbibigay ng proteksyon sa inyong mga anak laban sa tigdas at polio,” Janairo emphasized.

The DOH has already conducted the MR OPV SIA Phase 1 last October 26, 2020 to November 25, 2020. Phase 2 of the campaign will be implemented in Regions 3, CALABARZON, NCR and in Visayas.

The one-month phase 2 vaccination campaign will also have a nationwide launching activity on January 29, 2021 at the City of General Trias, Cavite. (DOH CHD 4A)