30 Aug 2019

DOH sends teams in Central Luzon provinces to monitor dengue cases

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original

By Marie Joy S. Carbungco

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Aug. 30 (PIA) -- Department of Health (DOH) has sent teams to provinces in Central Luzon to monitor barangays with clustering of dengue cases.

“On a daily basis, we send out four teams to look for cases, monitor activities of barangays and provide resources including medicines and mosquito nets to prevent dengue outbreak in the region,” DOH Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) Head Dr. Jessie Fantone said.

Fantone said the criteria for choosing barangays they will monitor are those with 10 or more dengue cases or considered as hotspot areas.

The teams also monitor the DOH-retained and district hospitals for the presence of fast lanes.

Aside from deployment of teams, the RESU chief said they now also conduct quarterly dengue mortality review.

“This process allows us to check on the capability of hospitals in managing and treating the disease. This will also help us identify hospitals that need augmentation in terms of resources, as well as doctors who need additional training,” he said.

The mortality review will also aid DOH in creating other policies and improving health delivery service. (CLJD/MJSC-PIA 3)

