DOH seeks local law vs. dengue

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, July 10 (PIA) - - With the efforts to eradicate dengue cases in the region, the Department of Health (DOH) region 2 has urged newly elected local law makers to pass ordinance penalizing households with mosquito larvae in their surroundings.

Doctor Romulo Turingan, chief of the Local Health Support Division, said a law with stiffer penalty is necessary to mandate the communities to be responsible in the eradication of the killer disease.

“I have already presented this to some of our local officials but they didn’t buy the idea. Though we have several intervention programs to eliminate dengue cases, the bottom line is the strong support of the people in the ground to solve the problem,” Turingan said.

The call was made by the said health official following his report that there was 177 percent increase in dengue cases from January to June 2019 in the region as of July 5.

The number of dengue cases increased to 6, 277 cases this year compared to 2,319 cases last year. The region also recorded 24 deaths this year compared to five deaths in the same period last year.

He further said that there were some Local Government Units (LGUs) that passed ordinance related to the eradication of dengue disease in their municipalities but there are no penal provisions.

Meanwhile, the department is conducting orientation to all barangay officials and other stakeholders on the establishment of their “Aksiyon Barangay Kontra Dengue” program which capacitates the local officials on the implementation of programs that will eliminate dengue in their communities.

Turingan also stated that they have distributed insecticide treated screens to some schools in the region to protect the young learners from the disease especially in areas where dengue outbreak was declared.

The department also distributed insecticides and some logistic support to the provincial health offices to augment their residual spraying in the barangays with high dengue case. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)