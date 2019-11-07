DOH reports on response to Cotabato quake

The DOH Centers for Health Development in Region X (Northern Mindanao), XI (Davao), and XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) reported that a total of seventy-three (73) health facilities were affected by the series of earthquakes that had recently hit Mindanao. Of these, sixty-six (66) were partially damaged and seven (7) health facilities were totally damaged.

Despite the damages, the affected health facilities resumed operations and have set up temporary facilities for consultation areas, operating rooms, and delivery rooms to accommodate the surge of patients and casualties.

“Our heart goes out to all those who have been affected by the earthquakes in Mindanao. We are doubling our efforts to help our fellow Filipinos cope with their loss. We will make sure that health services will remain available in the affected localities” said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III upon receiving reports in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

The DOH has initially provided P4.4 million worth of commodities including safe drinking water, jerry cans, chlorine tablets, water containers, micronutrient powders, ready-to-use therapeutic food, assorted drugs and medicines, hygiene kits, tents, and cadaver bags to Regions X, XI, and XII. Additional assistance is being provided as DOH continues to monitor the situation in Mindanao.

Fifteen (15) teams, including engineers and operations center staff, were also deployed to conduct rapid health assessment, provide medical, mental health and psychosocial support, ensure water sanitation and hygiene, and address nutrition needs.

“In the midst of uncertainty, I ask those who are in the evacuation areas to be prepared at all times and to keep yourselves healthy. Our dedicated health workers are stationed to provide you with your healthcare needs,” Secretary Duque appealed.

The Health Chief also reminded those not in earthquake-affected areas to be prepared as well by familiarizing themselves with hazards in their area, checking the nearest route to evacuation areas, preparing emergency supply kits, learning to use first aid kits, and participating during earthquake drills.